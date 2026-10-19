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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Napoli, Allegri: “It would be better to get a result with one shot on target. We concede too many goals”

SSC Napoli
Bodoe/Glimt
SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League

Napoli manager speaks on the eve of the Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt

Massimiliano Allegri, Napoli manager, spoke to Sky ahead of tomorrow evening's Champions League matchday three fixture against Bodo/Glimt at the Maradona: "The flu? Let's hope the worst is over. I'm feeling better, anyway. Tomorrow we have to focus on doing something good. It's an important match for moving up the table; a win would give us confidence, and then we'll turn our attention to Roma, who are having an excellent season. Do I feel the squad are behind me? We've put in some pleasing performances, but we concede goals too easily and have to do more. If you win, you're good; if you lose, you're not, to put it politely. We're working on that. In football, results are what matter, and they've narrowly eluded us recently. Tomorrow will require great concentration. Bodo defend well and are good on the counter-attack. We'll need plenty of technique and precision in our passing."


On his squad, Allegri continued: "Is the time for experiments over? Losing one match doesn't mean a player loses his qualities. We have nine matches in a month, and every player is capable of contributing with his own attributes and qualities. We need everyone; we can't play the same eleven all season" reports tuttonapoli.net. "De Laurentiis? I spoke to him this morning too, but words count for little; what we need are results. The rest is just talk that gets said. On Saturday, we lost to the only shot, and we could have reacted differently when trying to win the ball back or spotted the danger sooner. Tomorrow I would certainly be more attentive."


He also reflected on Napoli's start to the season: "Did I expect a start like this? Football is beautiful because it's unpredictable. The important thing is to deal with the unexpected as well as possible, and so far we haven't done that. Nothing is easy. We're working quietly and trying to get out of this situation."


  • Bodo, a difficult match

    Allegri looks ahead to the match at his press conference: "A difficult game, regardless of the other previous results. Bodo have done well in the Champions League. They are good at playing in a low block and on the counter-attack. Tomorrow we will need good technique, accurate passing and the conviction that we can win. We have to go through these moments and come out of them; only we can do that. We must seek the result we are missing. We have not yet achieved it in the Champions League, but if we win tomorrow we might see things differently. It would still be the same, though, because we need to improve in several areas and get several players who are not at their best back to peak condition. We must do that with complete calm, without performance anxiety or haste. A team's qualities do not turn upside down without two results. We must address the shortcomings at certain moments in matches. Even on Saturday in Venice we created a lot, but in the end the result says we did not play well. It would be better to get a result with one shot on target. We need a game of great technique and desire."


    On the defence, Allegri adds: "Am I thinking of sticking with a back three tomorrow? The only difference between three and four is the player on the right flank. If Di Lorenzo plays there, he is more defensive; if Politano, Lang or Giovane plays there, they are more attacking. It is not a question of three or four. We need to play a technically sound game. The team have great technical quality and will show it, as they have in previous games, but we fall short at certain moments when we concede goals, as in Venice and Milan. Something is missing at those moments."



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