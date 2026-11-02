Nico Schlotterbeck remains one of the leading names tipped to bolster Liverpool's defence, even after the Borussia Dortmund star penned a new contract earlier this year.

Real Madrid chased him during the last summer transfer window, before he tore an ankle ligament at the 2026 World Cup.

Liverpool are also weighing up Nottingham Forest's Murillo, Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona's Jules Koundé.

No official offer has landed yet for Schlotterbeck or Murillo. For now, the Reds are monitoring the players, analysing their performances and sizing up the conditions for a future deal. Schlotterbeck's contract at Dortmund runs until 2031 and, according to reports, carries a release clause worth between 50 and 60 million euros. Specific clubs can trigger it from the summer of 2027.

Beyond those terms, estimates suggest Dortmund will demand more than 70 million euros to part with their German defender.

He has grown into one of Dortmund's most prominent leaders. His ability to carry the ball forward and pass out from the back, allied to his strength in the challenge and dominance in the air, makes him a rare commodity.

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