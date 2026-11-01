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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Mourinho returns to the Racing stadium after 15 years: everything has changed except the Barcelona flag!

Match
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Barcelona
Spain
Portugal

Special One at the Theatre of Dreams

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Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Jose Mourinho returns to Santander to face Racing, carrying a few familiar memories from his last visit 15 years ago. The scene waiting for him at El Sardinero has changed beyond recognition. The club has been transformed on every front: sporting, administrative and among its supporters.

The Portuguese will find the Real hotel exactly as he remembers it, the base Real Madrid used during his first spell in charge, having once served as Racing Santander's own hotel. He'll enjoy the same view of the bay from his balcony. Step inside the stadium, though, and most of the faces and details he knew are long gone.

El Sardinero itself looks much as it did in 2011, yet almost everything within it feels different. The coloured banner overlooking the pitch no longer sits among torn flags. The stands buzz with life, and the club carries fresh ambitions.

Read also: A cinematic ending that frightens him: Amorim warns Milan despite toppling Inter

  • Old encounters: memories of the Khedira trap

    According to a report by the AS newspaper, Mourinho faced Racing four times during his first spell with Real Madrid, with the club dropping into the second division before the Portuguese coach's final season at the Bernabeu. He won three of those meetings, drawing the last 0-0.

    Not one of the Real Madrid players from those games remains in the dressing room today. Sami Khedira, part of the squad back then, now works within Mourinho's coaching staff.

    Khedira missed Real Madrid's last trip to El Sardinero. He had been sent off in the previous match against Levante, an incident that helped cost his team the game and earned him a public dressing-down from his coach.

    Mourinho said at the time: "He fell into the trap and bears part of the responsibility for the defeat."

    Those were the days of fierce touchline confrontations and provocative soundbites. One such remark: "When Spain gets into a fight, people talk about unity, but when we do it, they call us bandits."

    Read also: Video: a glaring refereeing error in the Milan and Inter derby

  • Post-Clásico: Barcelona's flag out in front!

    This time, though, Mourinho arrives fresh from an important victory at the Camp Nou, part of his bid to turn Real Madrid's fortunes around and get them back to winning titles.

    Fifteen years have brought plenty of changes to El Sardinero, but one tradition endures. Racing still fly the flags of the twenty La Liga clubs at the top of the eastern stand, arranged according to their league positions.

    Barcelona's flag topped that row in 2011, and it remains there today. They stretched their tally to 30 points yesterday, thrashing Alavés 6-1.

    Read also: Video: an obscene act: a disgraceful sending-off for the Newcastle and Al-Ahly star

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Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA