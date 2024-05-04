Abha FCAbha
Seth Willis

Mosimane's Abha defeat reigning champions Al Ittihad to boost survival hopes in Saudi Pro League

South AfricaPitso John MosimaneAbha vs Al IttihadAbhaAl IttihadSaudi Pro League

The Leaders of the South collected vital points in their bid to stay in the Saudi top-tier by the end of the ongoing campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Abha defeated Al Ittihad 3-1
  • They are just a point off safety
  • The season is left with four rounds to conclude
Article continues below

Editors' Picks