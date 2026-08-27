For days, Kean has no longer seen himself as a Fiorentina player. According to Violanewson Sunday evening he refused to start in the match later lost 4-0 against Roma and yesterday morning he forced the issue by asking to be sold, arriving late at Viola Park and choosing not to train with the group. That infuriated Fiorentina, who fined him and called him back for an individual session in the afternoon. Today, though, the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player arrived at the training ground on time and trained with his team-mates.