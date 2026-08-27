Moise Kean to Como, deal close to completion. After lengthy negotiations, the Lombardy club and Fiorentina have reached an agreement: the striker, born in 2000, will leave Florence on a permanent deal for a fee close to €40 million including a fixed part and bonuses (€35m+€5m). Fabregas therefore gets the forward he wanted, while Kean will battle with Douvikas for a starting spot.
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Moise Kean to Como, deal close to completion: documents being exchanged between the clubs. €40 million deal
What happened yesterday
For days, Kean has no longer seen himself as a Fiorentina player. According to Violanewson Sunday evening he refused to start in the match later lost 4-0 against Roma and yesterday morning he forced the issue by asking to be sold, arriving late at Viola Park and choosing not to train with the group. That infuriated Fiorentina, who fined him and called him back for an individual session in the afternoon. Today, though, the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player arrived at the training ground on time and trained with his team-mates.
Morata frees up the spot
Kean is expected to arrive at Como between this evening and tomorrow for his medical and to sign his contract. He leaves Fiorentina after two seasons, 79 appearances, 735 goals and 7 assists. Numerically, he will replace Alvaro Morata, who is on his way out and in talks with Leganes. The Madrid club, who play in the Spanish second tier, have asked Como to make a significant contribution to his salary, currently worth €5 million net.
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