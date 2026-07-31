For more than 15 years, Mohamed Salah has made the right wing his home, shining in the position he is expected to fill at Al-Ittihad. Yet that could change, depending on how a few things play out.

Al-Ittihad already have a foreign player out on the right in France's Moussa Diaby. His name, though, is linked with an exit from "the Tigers" this summer.

Diaby's departure would hand Salah the right-wing berth. Keep him, and the Egyptian could find himself in a role he never grew used to across his career, one he has only recently begun to master.

That role could be playmaker, or second striker. Germany's Jens Wissing, the Al-Ittihad head coach, leans heavily on a 4-2-3-1, with a player operating behind the lone striker.

Normally that player would be Algeria's Houssem Aouar. His name is also being linked with a move away from Al-Ittihad, which could clear the path for Salah to step in.

Salah thrived there for Egypt at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He scored one goal and set up two more in five matches, ranking among the best players for "the Pharaohs".

The new position spares the Egyptian much of the running. He no longer has to track back to cover the full-back, and it lets him lean on his experience: feeding the wingers and the striker, dictating the tempo of the game.