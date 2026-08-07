A plot of land?! Mo Salah stunned by bizarre signing gift following Trabzonspor move

Many were stunned when Salah, the 2024 Premier League Player of the Season, elected to join Turkey’s fourth biggest team on a free transfer. The 34-year-old was greeted by 25,000 Trabzonspor fans who overwhelmed him with flares and an electric show of support, but a new twist in his transfer saga has surprised even the superstar himself.

What was supposed to be a routine commercial shoot took a surreal turn when Trabzon district mayor Huseyin Avni Coskun Cebi veered into political and environmental territory. The Liverpool legend was left looking thoroughly confused as the local politician abruptly derailed the promotional video to lecture the marquee signing on the global climate crisis.