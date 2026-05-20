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Mistake or deliberate? Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Morocco delayed by non-issue of permit
- AFP
Red tape stalls Brazilians' departure
Mamelodi Sundowns were unable to depart from OR Tambo International Airport as scheduled due to complications relating to a landing permit in Morocco, as first reported by SABC Sport.
The Brazilians, who are using a charter flight, are set to face AS FAR in the return leg of the CAF Champions League final in Rabat on Sunday, carrying a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg at Loftus Stadium.
However, the travel setback has resulted in Sundowns effectively losing a full day of preparation ahead of the decisive encounter.
Upon arriving for their scheduled departure, Sundowns were informed that their travel plans would need to be revised because of issues surrounding the landing permit for their chartered aircraft.
The matter is expected to be resolved within 24 hours and for the club to depart on Wednesday.
- AFP
Preparation concerns for Miguel Cardoso
The delay comes at a critical time for head coach Miguel Cardoso, who has been prioritising the physical condition of his squad following a bruising first leg in Pretoria which was the club's fifth match in a demanding two-week period.
Sundowns had opted for a private charter arrangement specifically to ease the burden of using domestic airlines, which would have required another connecting flight to get to Rabat.
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- AFP
Mistake or deliberate?
The failure of the Moroccan authorities to issue a permit within a reasonable time frame raises questions as to why this happened, and whether this was a deliberate act to disrupt Sundowns preparation for the second leg.
Stories abound about the difficulties African clubs experience with the complex logistics, strict regulations, and extensive distances they need to travel in continental competition.
However, few clubs are as experienced and knowledgeable in these practices than Sundowns, who have made their way to every corner of the continent over the last decade.
Whether further disruptions await Sundowns in Morocco remains to be seen.