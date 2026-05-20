Mistake or deliberate? Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Morocco delayed by non-issue of permit

Mamelodi Sundowns were unable to depart from OR Tambo International Airport as scheduled due to complications relating to a landing permit in Morocco, as first reported by SABC Sport.

The Brazilians, who are using a charter flight, are set to face AS FAR in the return leg of the CAF Champions League final in Rabat on Sunday, carrying a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg at Loftus Stadium.

However, the travel setback has resulted in Sundowns effectively losing a full day of preparation ahead of the decisive encounter.

Upon arriving for their scheduled departure, Sundowns were informed that their travel plans would need to be revised because of issues surrounding the landing permit for their chartered aircraft.

The matter is expected to be resolved within 24 hours and for the club to depart on Wednesday.



