Gattuso's Lazio deserve credit for their remarkable start, but what it reveals about the league warrants a closer look.
A few months ago, Lazio were a ninth-place team with a tired squad, a new manager coming off the national team's World Cup debacle and a sporting director who had faced a whole summer of suspicion. The transfer window amounted to no business at all. Lazio then opened their season with a home defeat to Serie B side Mantova in the Coppa Italia. Now, with the Olimpico emptied by the fans' protest, Lazio have 25 points from nine matches: eight wins, one draw and no defeats. Nobody is ahead of them, though Inter have yet to play. Only two teams have done better at this stage of the competition in the three-points-for-a-win era: Capello's Juventus of 2005/06and Roma's ten consecutive wins in 2013/14. Both had 27 points. Those teams were built to win, not to rise again. That statistic is not an insult to Lazio. It is a question for the league.
Before asking it, though, Lazio deserve full credit for a clear, courageous approach. Gattuso's side press high and man-to-man from the start of their opponents' build-up, combining that ferocity with patient, considered possession: a little Gasperini without the ball, something of Sarri in how they manage it. Above all, Gattuso has insisted they always play this way, risking heavy defeats rather than giving in to the timidity that grips teams when they are ahead. They showed it again yesterday in Reggio Emilia, beating Sassuolo 6-2 with two missed penalties along the way. The gritty former midfielder has proved to be a thoroughly modern coach. Especially after what more or less everyone said following Zenica, he deserves every honour.