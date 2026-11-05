Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SOCCER JPL D9 UNION SAINT-GILLOISE VS CERCLE BRUGGEAFP
Translated by

Milan: Union Saint-Gilloise look to tie down target Sylla with a contract extension until 2031 and a salary adjustment

AC Milan

One of the latest names linked with AC Milan as a defensive reinforcement is Massiré Sylla, a Senegalese centre-back born in 2005 who plays for Union Saint-Gilloise.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

Milan head into their Europa League match against Ferencvaros on the back of a dream derby win. Their focus has already turned to Thursday 5 November, when they will look to climb the table after taking just three points from the first three matchdays of the League Phase. The club's management are also preparing for the January window, aiming to strengthen both attack and defence. Gardiner and AC Milan's transfer staff have Union Saint Gilloise's Senegalese defender Sylla on their list.

  • Sylla renews contract with Union Saint-Gilloise

    A few minutes ago, the Belgian club announced in a video on their official channels that defender Sylla has extended his contract until 2031 and received a pay rise. His performances over the past season and steady development have earned the young defender that reward and attracted interest from several clubs, including AC Milan.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC