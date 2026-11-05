Milan head into their Europa League match against Ferencvaros on the back of a dream derby win. Their focus has already turned to Thursday 5 November, when they will look to climb the table after taking just three points from the first three matchdays of the League Phase. The club's management are also preparing for the January window, aiming to strengthen both attack and defence. Gardiner and AC Milan's transfer staff have Union Saint Gilloise's Senegalese defender Sylla on their list.
AFP
Translated by
Milan: Union Saint-Gilloise look to tie down target Sylla with a contract extension until 2031 and a salary adjustment
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Sylla renews contract with Union Saint-Gilloise
A few minutes ago, the Belgian club announced in a video on their official channels that defender Sylla has extended his contract until 2031 and received a pay rise. His performances over the past season and steady development have earned the young defender that reward and attracted interest from several clubs, including AC Milan.
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