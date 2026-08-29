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Cardinale Grafica Milan
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Milan, transfer summit with Cardinale and Amorim: the details

AC Milan
Transfers
R. Amorim

Summit between the owners, the management and the AC Milan manager

After beating Venezia on the second matchday of Serie A, AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has stayed in Milan. According to Sportmediaset, the Rossoneri owner is currently in a transfer meeting in central Milan with Amorim, Almstadt and Gardiner, as they map out their moves for the final rush of the summer transfer window, which closes on 1 September at 20:00.

  • AC Milan, who have sold Leao to Galatasaray, are looking for a playmaker in the market, though the Milanese club could also try to hand Amorim a centre-back and a left-sided player. In recent hours, contacts over Omari Hutchinson, a Nottingham Forest winger, have intensified and he will very probably also be discussed at the transfer meeting.


    The situation over the deputy for Gonçalo Ramos should also be monitored, with Cagliari having asked for information about Francesco Camarda.

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Serie A
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Juventus
JUV
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AC Milan
MIL