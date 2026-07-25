Raise funds. That's the clear priority at Milan after the double deal worth around €100 million that took Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila to Rubén Amorim's court. Santiago Gimenez is certainly among the players who no longer feature in the Rossoneri's plans, and he's currently on holiday after his efforts at the World Cup with Mexico while also recovering from the second-degree sprain to his right ankle, the same one operated on last December, suffered in the quarter-final against England.
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Milan, the Santiago Gimenez deal with Lazio is heating up: the figures behind the possible operation and the Mario Gila factor, everything there is to know
Lazio are there
Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio have been tracking the former Feyenoord centre-forward for weeks as they search for a number nine to complete a department where, as things stand, Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkov are the only players in that role. The Biancocelesti had made Carlos Espì, a striker born in 2005 who plays for Levante and is coming off a season of 11 goals in 25 Liga matches, their first choice, but he is valued at no less than the €25 million release clause in a contract that runs until June 2028, and he also has admirers in the Premier League. That is why president Claudio Lotito's club are working on alternative options, and one of them is Santiago Gimenez.
How much does it cost AC Milan
Without a Serie A goal since 9 May 2025, and without one in a Milan shirt since the Coppa Italia game against Lecce on 23 September 2025, the 2001-born player of Argentine origins arrived for €30 million, plus bonuses, in February 2025 and signed a contract until June 2029. His annual cost on the books, between amortisation and gross salary, is estimated at €11.3 million and, based on projections for the financial year that closed on 30 June, the minimum fee Milan would need to avoid a capital loss is around €20 million. That value will drop further if the Rossoneri open the door to a deal that would help Lazio with their difficulties in making signings, namely a loan with a conditional obligation to buy.
Lazio’s constraints
At the start of the summer, the Rome club did receive the go-ahead from the FIGC to operate on a break-even basis, and that means that, to free up a slot for the signing of Santiago Gimenez, above all in salary terms (the Mexican earns €4.6 million gross per season), they would have to create the right conditions. Right now, it is hard to see AC Milan doing more to meet Lotito's needs, perhaps by covering part of the salary, but the recent deal that took Mario Gila from Lazio to AC Milan has clearly improved relations between the two clubs compared with recent seasons.
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