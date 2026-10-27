After watching Udinese-Milan in person, Gerry Cardinale will spend the week in Milan, attending the match against Bologna and next Saturday's eagerly awaited derby against Inter. Between those games, Thursday brings the presentation of the new San Siro project at the Castello Sforzesco. Cardinale will also make contact with Krosche, the German executive who has just left his position at Eintracht Frankfurt. The 46-year-old is the Red Bird chief's preferred choice for the Head of Football role for two main reasons: his near-perfect use of data and his knack for spotting low-cost talent who later fetch a fortune.
Milan, the 5 million clause slows Krosche’s arrival: where things stand
The clause worth between five and seven million
After months of contact and lengthy negotiations, Cardinale and Krosche agree on the project and the areas in which the former Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt man will be able to operate. The financial terms of a full agreement should not be a problem either, but one issue remains before they can put anything in writing: AC Milan do not want to pay the release clause, which amounts to between five and seven million euros.
His relationship with Eintracht has ended, but the contract between Krösche and Eintracht remains valid until 2028. To secure his early departure, AC Milan would have to pay a release clause of between €5 million and €7 million.
Cardinale wants to seal the deal soon
If Cardinale had his way, Krosche would be appointed this very week. It could even happen before the derby, giving the mood around the club and team an extra lift. But the decision hinges on talks in Frankfurt, where Krosche is working with his former club to find a solution.
The Hardung issue
Krosche also wants to bring Hardung with him to AC Milan. Hardung's future at Eintracht Frankfurt, however, depends on the appointment of a new chief executive, according to Sky De. The target, Spycher, has asked for time to consider the proposal. Under contract until 2028, Hardung is highly regarded at the club and is awaiting news about his future. His priority is Eintracht Frankfurt, but he could follow Krosche instead.
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