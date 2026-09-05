Ruben Amorim faces his first big test as Milan manager against Juventus, but he refused to sidestep transfer talk in the pre-match press conference. He confirmed a state of harmony between himself, Gerry Cardinale and Furlani in identifying the team's needs.

Amorim said: "I speak with Cardinale and Furlani every day, so it's natural for me to have them there. I am very happy with the transfer window. We have new players of high quality who will help us during the season, as well as in the future. That is our goal. I also want to clarify how Milan works: everyone must be in agreement about the players we want to sign."

Three days before the summer window opened, Milan wrapped up the signing of Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese striker quickly won the backing of all parties as first choice in the centre-forward role.

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