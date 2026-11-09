With Milan struggling to get players into the opposition penalty area consistently, Ramos is trying to create space for his team-mates. He drops towards the ball and now operates closer to the centre circle than the opposition penalty spot. Pulisic is benefiting: he's scoring with impressive regularity again. The American is more of a second striker than a creator, making runs behind defenders to make use of the number 9's work.

Amorim wants the wide players to move inside and fields them on their opposite foot. This favours runs forward from central midfield or inside from out wide rather than runs from the team's number 9.

Does Ramos have the attributes of a true number 9? His PSG data and heat maps show he does. He averaged a goal every 93 minutes of playing time there, compared with one every 397 minutes now. Last season, his touches in the penalty area were exactly double his current tally, confirming that his different role is hurting his numbers in front of goal.

Two conclusions can coexist: Milan need to find Ramos more often and give him better service in the final third, while he needs to manage his physical resources better during matches. In the long run, Milan will need Ramos's goals more than his assists.