If he does not score, he creates goals. And for Amorim, that is what really matters. Goncalo Ramos's goals will come, not least because the player himself is living through this spell with the winning mentality he picked up from Luis Enrique at PSG: what matters is the team, how they play and taking an active part in the development of a philosophy. The Portugal international has no jealousy in his mind, and he celebrated Moreira's 2-0 even though he had ignored his movement in the penalty area. "It is normal, Ramos works hard, the goals will come. He has already scored, he has already provided an assist and above all he works very hard for the team. Today we were closer to him and that is why he played better. So, it is a combination of both factors, but I am very happy with Ramos," was Amorim's comment on his number 9 to SportTV.