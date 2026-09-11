Amorim's respect for Gattuso and his Lazio stems directly from the clear path the Biancocelesti have followed so far. Saturday's 6pm clash at the Olimpico is a major test for AC Milan, who need to raise their level after what they showed against Juventus in the last league round. Amorim sticks to his mentality and his ideas: room for those in better shape, without placing too much weight on 'names'.
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Milan, Pulisic will make his debut against Lazio but only as a substitute: Amorim chooses Rabiot with Cisse in the attacking midfield role
Pulisic on the bench
Amorim changes the attacking midfield positions again: the away specialist Cisse returns and should have Rabiot alongside him, while Jashari is battling Modric to partner Musah in midfield. Pulisic will start on the bench again for the fourth straight match, and that is the day's big talking point because it marks a first for the American since 13 July 2023, the day he signed for AC Milan. The Portuguese manager already said in his press conference that the former Chelsea man will definitely make his league debut, so a planned rotation with Cisse is expected in the second half against Lazio.
A turning point is needed
Pulisic's sulk, to paraphrase Amorim's press conference comments, has in fact been going on for much longer. AC Milan's No 11 turned down a new deal in the spring of 2025 because he was not convinced by the club's future plans. Cardinale has always put him at the top of the list of the squad's most important players, also as a key vehicle for American sponsorships, but he still has not managed to get a yes on the contract extension proposal until 2030. The parties have resumed talks over the past few weeks and now the Red Bird owner is waiting for a breakthrough, a kind of in-or-out moment. AC Milan need the real Pulisic, the one without the sulk.
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