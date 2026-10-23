Time is running out, and the defeat at Bournemouth has sped things up. AC Milan went into 2026/2027 on the back foot after a summer in which not all of Ruben Amorim's transfer requests were met. They have been playing catch-up ever since. Milan rested many regular starters for last night's Europa League match and spent all 90 minutes at the mercy of the English side in black and red.





With so many injuries, Milan will have to act in January. But who will handle the transfer market and negotiations? Cardinale has recognised the lack of a sporting director, an executive who knows "the pitch and football" rather than dealing only with data and algorithms. According to Sky Sport Germany he will make a decisive move in the coming days for the now-former Eintracht Frankfurt executive Markus Krosche.