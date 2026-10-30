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Cristiano RonaldoGetty
Emanuele Tramacere
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Milan, is Cardinale buying Al-Nassr? The confirmation: “I have to meet Ronaldo”

AC Milan
Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo
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31 Oct 2026

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Could Al-Nassr be sold by the Pif fund to Gerry Cardinale's RedBird fund? There is no definitive answer yet. After weeks of speculation, the AC Milan owner has confirmed his interest and revealed that contact has already taken place over a possible deal.

Speaking to Repubblica, Cardinale discussed the future of Serie A and his next moves in Milan, not only in football but also in basketball and tennis. He wants an NBA Europe franchise to play in San Donato. Cardinale confirmed he has already held preliminary talks about buying shares in the Arab club and said he expects to meet Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • I am an owner.

    How will AC Milan's management change?

    "I'm not a football professional, I'm an owner. But whoever comes in will have to work with me; I won't disappear again. I've lost four years, and I'm furious about that lost time. I'll never hand over the keys to AC Milan to anyone again."

  • Serie A must change

    He takes aim at Serie A.

    "Serie A is like Hollywood before Netflix. Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros were convinced of their superiority. Then Netflix arrived and swept them aside. Italian football must understand why it is no longer the Premier League. Without change, it will not start winning again."

  • To buy Al Nassr

    Are you in talks to buy Al-Nassr?

    "We've had preliminary discussions. I should be meeting Ronaldo: I'm curious about what he'll want to do after he stops playing. That, however, is not a sufficient reason to buy a team."

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

PAT

PAT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN