Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084406213.jpgLaPresse
Translated by

Milan have a set-piece problem: they have already conceded three goals from them in this opening stretch, and Rabiot offers an explanation

AC Milan

The goal conceded against Sassuolo last night was the third Milan have let in from a set piece so far this league season.

Amorim is frustrated: his Milan concede too many goals from set pieces. Torino scored from a set piece on the opening matchday and Juventus did the same on matchday three. Milan conceded their third goal from a set piece in their first six league matches away to Sassuolo yesterday. Speaking to DAZN after the match, Ruben Amorim explained: "I think we deserved the lead, but after the goal we did not control the match or the play. We kept pushing and that is why they had two chances: after the goal it is

right

to keep pushing because the momentum is in our favour, but we did not do it in the right way. After the goal, we lost the ball quickly when we had it. In the end, that can happen, but the goal we conceded from the corner cannot."

  • Rabiot's disappointment

    Rabiot is also far from happy with his players' lapses in concentration at set pieces. They had already shown a lack of alertness when marking in pre-season friendlies. The Frenchman said yesterday: “We score and then immediately have two balls played in behind us. Mike saved us. We cannot drop back like that after scoring and lose concentration. We need to work on our mentality and improve in certain phases of play. We also did some good things today, but I’m disappointed to concede a goal in a situation we often work on in training. For me, that’s two points dropped today.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Europa League
Salzburg crest
Salzburg
SAL
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL