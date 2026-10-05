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CarvajalGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Milan: from Carvajal to Guerreiro, the free-agent option too to replace Saelemaekers

AC Milan
Transfers
R. Guerreiro
D. Carvajal
F. Ballo-Toure
R. Pereira

Saelemaekers’ 2026 is already over and AC Milan will also be able to consider a signing from the free agents to make up for his absence (and Estupinan’s too).

In one blow, AC Milan have lost Pervis Estupinan and Alexis Saelemaekers for a long spell. The injuries suffered by the two Rossoneri wide players are serious and will force Ruben Amorim to rethink his technical and tactical plans in a position that was already left short at the end of the summer transfer window by at least one player.


With the failed summer move added to the absence of the two specialist wide players, AC Milan could be forced to turn back to the free-agent market, where several profiles are still available, including some high-level options.


  • What injuries have they suffered

    Saelemaekers has the worst medical update: AC Milan announced that, over the weekend, Alexis Saelemaekers underwent further tests on his right ankle, the same one operated on in 2024 to treat a fracture of the medial malleolus.Specialist examinations showed that the ankle, following the recent training-ground trauma, has lost stability at the site of the previous surgery.


    Estupinan's injury on international duty is less alarming, but still serious, and there is talk of: "a low-grade sprain of the medial collateral ligament in the left knee. He will in any case be assessed on his return to Milanello".


    If the Ecuadorian's lay-off could be contained within the month, the Belgian's situation is far more problematic, given he will go under the knife again, with a return not expected before the start of 2027.

  • Right or left?

    Saelemaekers' setback is a double blow for AC Milan and for Amorim, because the former Roma man was effectively a utility player. He could operate behind the strikers or out wide, on either the right or the left.

    Numerically, the left flank is better covered with Bartesaghi available, Moreira as a utility option and, though not any time soon, the return of Estupinan as well. The bigger issue is on the right. In a 3-4-2-1, only Chukwueze is available there, or Moreira as a utility option, although he has looked better on the left, while in a possible 4-3-2-1 there is only Gila.

  • Carvajal and Guerreiro the top free agents

    Over the summer, former Bayern Munich player Raphael Guerreiro, who is still on the free-agent list, was offered to AC Milan. The Rossoneri turned him down because of both his financial demands and concerns over the fitness of the 32-year-old, who was also offered to Roma. The Portuguese is, however, a natural left-footer and could work more as an alternative to Estupinan, allowing Moreira to move permanently to the right.


    Another name doing the rounds, and one also offered to AC Milan in recent days during the break, is former Real Madrid captain and former Modric team-mate Daniel Carvajal. At 34, he brings international pedigree and won everything in a Merengues shirt, but he would be better suited to an orthodox right-back role in a back four than as a wing-back in midfield ahead of a back three.

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  • Alternative low cost

    Looking at the alternatives, former fan favourite Fode Ballo-Touré and ex-Malaga man Dani Rodriguez are among the cheaper options for the left flank.

    On the right, there is no shortage of options either, including Pol Lirola, formerly of Verona, Fiorentina and Sassuolo, or Portuguese ex-Porto and Leicester player Ricardo Pereira

Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL