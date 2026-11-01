Next matches MIL Europa League 12:45 FTC

Young talent Sankhoun Diawara delivered another strong display after earning a start in his first derby against Inter. Djed Spence sprinting down his side frequently in the first half did not faze him. The young French defender held his own and stayed on the pitch for almost the entire match, coming off only in the closing minutes to applause from San Siro.

This morning the former Troyes player shared his emotions at the derby victory over Inter on his social media channels. His message read: "A special evening, happy to have experienced it in this shirt. FORZA MILAN."