The move to Aston Villa collapsed over a difference of two million, and that convinced Amorim to give him a chance between Australia and Indonesia. Estupinan has not fully convinced, though. The Rossoneri shirt probably weighs too heavily on a full-back who has still built up significant experience in his career in the Premier League with Brighton and in LaLiga with Villarreal.
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Milan, decision made: Estupinan back on the market. Here is why he did not join Aston Villa (who are signing Ruggeri)
Mendes at work
After a move to Aston Villa fell through, Jorge Mendes has been working to find a new club for his client. Estupinan has admirers in Spain, England and Portugal, and is relying on his agent to sort a permanent solution soon. Amorim wants reinforcements out wide, with a player better suited to his ideas.
THE REQUEST
Our editorial team understands that AC Milan value Estupinan at around €17 million. As the days pass and the transfer window nears its close, that price could still change.
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