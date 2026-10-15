Before tonight, AC Milan's last hat-trick in European competition came nine years ago, on 14 September 2017, when Andrè Silva scored three times away to Austria Vienna in the Europa League. The last Italian AC Milan player to do it was Pippo Inzaghi, who hit a hat-trick in a 4-0 win away to Deportivo La Coruna in 2002. Cisse has done it against Salzburg: the AC Milan wonderkid has taken the match ball home and written his name into the club's history. Not bad for a youngster who began pre-season training with doubts following surgery related to the adductor tendon in his right thigh.
Milan, Cisse has already made history: Amorim has found Ramos’s understudy
Crucial for Amorim
Cisse is no longer just the young talent who arrived from Catanzaro. He's become a vital asset for Amorim and, with disarming ease, one of the most intriguing figures in Amorim's new Milan. The Treviso-born youngster scored on his Serie A debut against Torino, found the net against Juventus at the Stadium and has now made his mark in the Europa League. His performance captured his current form: three goals scored in three different ways, a gentle manner, a big personality and an infectious smile.
Ramos’s deputy
Cisse's knack for being in the right place at the right time sets him apart in the AC Milan squad. He could yet move a few metres further forward and play as a striker. Against Salzburg, he showed he can operate as a false nine, though Italy Under-21 head coach Silvio Baldini tried him there first in the perfect victory over Poland on 5 October at the Adriatico in Pescara. Amorim may have found an alternative to give Goncalo Ramos a rest when needed.
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