As Milan look to the future and the January transfer window, the new management team will have several opportunities to explore. The club have yet to officially announce Markus Kroesche as their new sporting director or Hardung's subsequent arrival alongside him, but agreements are already in place and the team will be operational from January. Meanwhile, Corriere della Sera report that club officials are already monitoring the transfer market with a clear objective: a striker for January.
Milan: Camarda on loan, Krosche already monitoring the centre-forward market for January
Camarda still too raw
According to Corriere della Sera, Milan believe they are asking too much of Francesco Camarda right now. Even Goncalo Ramos is facing considerable criticism for his lack of goals. Expecting the Italian to carry the attack while the regular starter is already struggling risks dragging him down. Milan are now seriously considering a six-month loan for Camarda so he can play more often, perhaps as a starter.
Krosche already at work
With that in mind, Markus Krosche has already started looking for centre-forwards ahead of January. He needs to avoid a repeat of the Fullkrug signing a year ago. Despite the excellent start Fullkrug has now made to the Bundesliga season, he arrived in a rush at the start of the transfer window and was far from match fitness. Krosche needs an opportunity: someone ready to play who could perhaps become an investment at the end of the season.
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