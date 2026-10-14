He didn't become a star in the English league, but hopes to do so with AC Milan by helping the manager whose debut he ruined. Hutchinson is banking on Amorim's regard for him as he looks to make the step up in Italian football with AC Milan. Improving on his English tally should be within reach: he managed just 4 goals and 7 assists in 63 appearances. That depends on getting more playing time than he did in his first seven appearances this season. He started only once, playing just 45 minutes (editor's note) against Benfica in the Europa League, and made a couple of brief appearances in Serie A.
Milan, Amorim works on Hutchinson’s development: he will play against Salzburg, what is emerging about his future
The great opportunity
Born on 30 October 2003 in a small town on the outskirts of London, Hutchinson considered representing Jamaica before choosing England, with whom he won the European Under-21 Championship in 2025. He came through Arsenal's academy and then Chelsea's, making his Premier League debut for the latter before spending two years at Ipswich Town, first in the Championship and then in the top flight. His time at Nottingham Forest disappointed in every respect, but Amorim has no doubts about the youngster's talent and has called him to AC Milan: the biggest opportunity of his career. Hutchinson jumped at the chance, although the financial terms appear to rule out any plan for AC Milan to buy him from the outset: after paying 4 million for the loan, they would need almost 50 million more to exercise the option to buy in the summer.
Amorim’s plan
The Nations League break has allowed Amorim to step up individual work with the squad members who stayed to train at Milanello. Hutchinson has been a key focus: the Portuguese manager has already said in a press conference that he has worked extensively with Omari. He wants to help him understand his methods and playing philosophy, preparing him for two roles: as a left-footed attacking midfielder and as cover for Chukwueze at wing-back. He will get more minutes against Salzburg, either off the bench or, much more likely, from the start.
Complicated future
Amorim has a second aim as he draws up his plan for Htuchinson: to give him a chance of staying at Milan. Born in 2003, the player knows he must go above and beyond to convince Milan to put their faith in him and invest as much as 50 million in his transfer rights. Recent transfer windows have shown that clubs can renegotiate deals and drop the initial option to buy, while an agent as influential and capable as Bertolucci always finds a solution for his clients. First, though, Hutchinson must work hard to surprise as he did at Chelsea, rather than disappoint as he did at Nottingham Forrest.
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