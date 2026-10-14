Milan, Amorim works on Hutchinson’s development: he will play against Salzburg, what is emerging about his future

Born on 30 October 2003 in a small town on the outskirts of London, Hutchinson considered representing Jamaica before choosing England, with whom he won the European Under-21 Championship in 2025. He came through Arsenal's academy and then Chelsea's, making his Premier League debut for the latter before spending two years at Ipswich Town, first in the Championship and then in the top flight. His time at Nottingham Forest disappointed in every respect, but Amorim has no doubts about the youngster's talent and has called him to AC Milan: the biggest opportunity of his career. Hutchinson jumped at the chance, although the financial terms appear to rule out any plan for AC Milan to buy him from the outset: after paying 4 million for the loan, they would need almost 50 million more to exercise the option to buy in the summer.