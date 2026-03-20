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Mikey Moore to stay at Rangers? Ex-Scotland star explains why Tottenham relegation battle & club's next manager will decide wonderkid’s future
Moore made history with parent club Tottenham
Moore has made a senior breakthrough in north London, with 21 competitive appearances being taken in for Spurs. His goal account was opened in a Europa League clash with Elfsborg in January 2025 - becoming England’s youngest scorer in a major European competition at the age of 17 years and 172 days.
He was an unused substitute in the final as Tottenham went on to capture that continental prize last season, bringing a 17-year wait for major silverware to a close, but was allowed to spread his wings during the summer of 2025 when heading to Glasgow.
Regular game time with Rangers has served Moore well, with five goals being registered through 38 outings in all competitions, and there remains the promise of much more to come from a player whose potential has never been in doubt.
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What makes teenage wonderkid Moore special?
Ex-Gers striker Gray, talking exclusively via BetSelect.co.uk, told GOAL of what makes Moore special and why Scottish Premiership giants will be eager to keep him on: “He's terrific. I know they love him up there, and he's had a huge effect at the club with his talent.
“Has he surprised me? I saw bits of him, obviously, in Tottenham. Bits of him, but not a lot, if I'm being totally honest with you. Not a lot, so I was unsure what to expect, but I think he's been brilliant.
“It's been a great loan deal. Sadly, it's just a loan deal. I do think that if I'm Tottenham, and I look at the state of the club at the moment, if they go down, there's a possibility they could, regardless if they scrape up, is he the type of player they'd want back at 18? Might they say, ‘well, you're 18, so we'll leave you there if you want to stay, you like it, we'll leave you there another year’.
“I think a lot depends on Mikey Moore and the coach that they have, who they get in. Because the coach might think, ‘no, I want him to continue his progress, he can have another year at Rangers’. Or he might say, ‘no, I need that talent now, I'm going to use him, I'm going to utilise him’.
“If he's going to take him back and not play him, what's the point? It's a waste. So I think the new coach appointment in Tottenham is a big factor in whether Mikey Moore stays at Ibrox or not. Obviously, from my point of view, I hope he does.”
Could Rangers agree a loan extension for Moore?
There are previous examples of Old Firm loans being extended for Premier League performers, with Gray adding on Moore potentially heading down that path: “He could, again, if he's patient. He's only 18, so time is ahead of him. Tons of it. And if he's enjoyed Glasgow, if he's enjoyed Rangers, I don't know why he wouldn't play in a massive club like that. And if it can provide European football in some shape or form, then he might just say, ‘you know what, yeah, this is part of my education, I'm learning a lot, and I've learnt a lot’.
“And I think Danny Rohl, he would learn from that as well. I think he would be a decent coach for him to have for another 12 months. So, all in all, I'm hopeful, but I think the whole thing is dependent on the new coach at Tottenham.”
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When does Moore's contract at Tottenham run until?
Igor Tudor is in temporary charge of Spurs, but will be replaced by a permanent head coach in the summer. The new man at the helm may decide that there is a role for Moore in his plans, with the creative winger proving that he is not fazed by pressure.
Gray went on to say of experiences at Ibrox standing Moore in good stead: “What it does show is can you handle it? What it shows people looking at you, did he fold and crumble when he played against Celtic, in these big games? No, he hasn't. He stood up, he was counted, and he's performed. So, that's such a huge asset to have when you're young. And people will be noticing that, that's an absolute certainty.”
Tottenham have Moore under contract until 2030, with his long-term future lying in the English capital. A regular role is expected to be taken up with his parent club at some stage, but another season at Ibrox could prove to be the best option for all concerned.
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