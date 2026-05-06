Getty Images Sport
‘Tackle him at the same time’ - Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics branded ‘pathetic’ by former Arsenal star as Gunners boss almost steps onto the pitch
Robson hits out at Arteta behaviour
Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has launched a stinging attack on Arteta, branding the manager's touchline behaviour as "pathetic." The criticism came during the Gunners' high-stakes Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, where Arsenal secured their place in the final with a 1-0 victory - winning 2-1 on aggregate. Despite the triumph, Arteta was frequently seen on the very edge of his technical area, appearing to almost step onto the field of play to influence the action.
Robson, who spent six years at Highbury during his playing days, was unimpressed by the Spaniard's constant gesturing and proximity to the pitch. As the tension rose in the European fixture, the pundit suggested that Arteta's desire to be involved in every passage of play was becoming a distraction rather than a benefit to his team.
- Getty Images Sport
Demands for physical intervention
Addressing one particularly animated moment from Arteta, Robson’s frustration boiled over. The former Gunners star went as far as to suggest that a player should physically intervene to stop the manager from encroaching on the pitch. His comments highlighted a growing debate regarding how much freedom managers should be allowed outside of their designated coaching box.
"If I was running down the side, I'd make sure I actually topped him. I'd tackle the ball and tackle him at the same time.", Robson said while covering the game in the United States for ESPNFC. The harsh assessment reflected a view that the Arsenal manager's intensity often crosses the line into gamesmanship or unnecessary interference with the match officials and opposing players.
Controversy on ESPNFC over Arteta's antics
Robson's scathing remarks were part of a broader, heated discussion on ESPNFC's coverage in the U.S. The debate was sparked by host Dan Thomas, who caused a stir by questioning at what point an opposing manager might feel the urge to physically confront Arteta due to his antics.
While pundit Craig Burley attempted to balance the argument by noting that Diego Simeone was equally "bad" on the touchline, Thomas doubled down, suggesting that Arteta had actually "out-Simeoned Simeone" during the match's closing stages. It was within this provocative context that Robson launched his attack, expressing his frustration with the Arsenal manager's constant presence on the edge of the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
Robson continues mockery as Arsenal reach final
Robson sided with Thomas to continue his mockery of the Arsenal manager. Robson dismissed Arteta’s intensity as self-serving, questioning the purpose of his actions. "What is a coach on the side of the pitch supposed to do? He's meant to coach the game, he's meant to give instructions," Robson argued. He further claimed that Arteta’s behavior is merely a performance, adding: "All Arteta does, I think he's doing it for himself: 'Look at me, I'm great, I run this club, I do this, I do that... It's just absolutely pathetic."
These critiques are unlikely to trouble Arteta as he celebrates a historic milestone for the club. His primary focus remains on leading Arsenal to their second Champions League final, and their first since 2006. As the Gunners await the winner of the clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta stands on the brink of potentially delivering the club’s first European Cup title.