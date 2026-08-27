Arteta breaks silence on Alvarez links as Arsenal prepare for Jesus & Martinelli exits

Arteta has remained tight-lipped regarding the club's reported pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Alvarez. With the summer transfer window entering its final week, the Gunners are widely expected to bolster their attacking options, with the former Manchester City star emerging as a primary target. However, Arteta refused to confirm whether a formal move is in the works - though Arsenal's hopes have received a boost after Atletico reiterated they will not sell the forward to his preferred destination, Barcelona.

Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's clash with Aston Villa, the Spaniard was firm in his stance regarding external targets. When asked directly about reports in Spain suggesting Alvarez had ignored a phone call from him to avoid a return to the Premier League, Arteta replied: 'Don't go there! I'm not going to make comments about players from other clubs.'

Arteta has lifted the lid on what he demands from potential recruits behind closed doors. Asked whether incoming signings must be completely committed to joining Arsenal, the manager explained: 'Publicly, I never ask them! I think it's more privately, to get the feeling that they feel something unique, an attachment, a feeling, that they really want to join us and they have that desire to come and be part of our family.'