Mikel Arteta explains why he brought off Martin Zubimendi after subbing him on for injured Ben White in narrow win at West Ham

The drama began in the 28th minute when White hobbled off with a concerning knee injury. In a move that surprised many, Arteta opted to bring on midfielder Zubimendi rather than a traditional defender, shifting Declan Rice to right-back. However, the experiment lasted less than 40 minutes, as Zubimendi was hauled off in the 67th minute for Kai Havertz. Arsenal eventually won 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Leandro Trossard.

"It is never easy to do that to a player, especially someone with Martin’s quality," Arteta admitted after the game.

"But the game was panning out in a manner where we had to change it. We lost some of our early momentum and the balance wasn't right with Dec [Rice] out of the middle. As a manager, you have to be cold and do what the game requires to win."