Mikel Arteta issues RUTHLESS goalscoring challenge to Bukayo Saka as Arsenal boss demands superstar level output

When asked if Saka should be aiming to match his 20-goal milestone from last season, Arteta dismissed the idea. The Arsenal boss instead outlined a new, aggressive approach for his forward.

"No, I think the numbers should go to score two or three per game," Arteta explained. "That's it. That's the mindset. And then if you score one, so be it, you score two, so be it, because he has the ability to score in many ways."

The Spaniard stressed that calculating long-term tallies can hinder a striker's edge.

"But normally, if you go to all the attackers, and that's the way, I think you have to attack something," he added. "Because if you go '20, OK, now we are in October, I still have eight months to score 17 more goals.' That's not the mindset, that's not going to take you there."



