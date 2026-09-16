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Mikel Arteta praises 'unique' Arsenal star as 'one of the most intelligent players' he has ever coached as Gunners cruise past Ipswich in Carabao Cup
Arsenal cruise into fourth round
The Gunners maintained their excellent start to the campaign with a routine 4-2 victory against Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening. While 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman grabbed the headlines with a remarkable brace, Arteta was eager to highlight the contribution of his more experienced personnel.
Noni Madueke and Merino also registered their names on the scoresheet at Portman Road. The latter was handed the captaincy for the third-round tie, stepping up to lead the Premier League champions in a dominant away performance.
- AFP
Arteta lauds 'unbelievable' midfielder
Speaking after the final whistle, the Arsenal boss singled out Merino for his exceptional footballing brain and selfless attitude. The 30-year-old has established himself as a vital squad member, even if his top-flight minutes have been heavily restricted this season.
"He’s unbelievable," Arteta told reporters. "First of all, he’s one of the most intelligent players that I’ve seen and I’ve worked with. Then the personality is just full of… I don’t know, he just wants to give for everybody. He thinks about everything, he thinks about everybody."
The manager also highlighted the Spaniard's tactical versatility. Arteta added: "He has qualities that are unique in football and in our team, his capacity to arrive in the box, he’s capable of occupying different places, to play in different positions, to link play with people.
"And as a midfielder, the ability that he has to score goals like tonight is a different one that we’ve seen lately, but another incredible one.’
Merino relishes captaincy honour
Since arriving from Real Sociedad for £31.6 million in August 2024, Merino has racked up 16 goals in 84 appearances across all competitions. However, the 51-cap Spain international remains a peripheral figure in the league, making just four substitute cameos this term.
Despite his bit-part role, the midfielder expressed immense pride at leading the team out against the Tractor Boys. Taking the armband was a significant milestone for a player who continues to put the collective first.
"It’s a huge honour," Merino explained. "I’m so proud, and to represent this club in this way, wearing the armband – many legends have done it before me. To me it’s happiness and I try to do the best thing I can to represent this club, and I know how big it is to wear the armband, so I’m really happy."
- Every Second Media
Brighton await before international break
Arsenal will discover their next Carabao Cup opponents on Wednesday evening following the conclusion of Manchester United's clash with Brighton. Several top-flight clubs, including Tottenham and Leeds, have already suffered early eliminations, leaving the Gunners in a strong position to challenge for the trophy.
Arteta's men must now shift their focus back to the Premier League as they prepare for a tough trip to Brighton on Saturday. Securing a positive result on the south coast will be crucial for maintaining their momentum heading into the upcoming international hiatus.
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