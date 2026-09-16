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imago-sport-1083368328.jpgSports Press Photo
Adhe Makayasa

Mikel Merino 'so proud' to captain Arsenal as Gunners stars shine in Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town

M. Merino
Arsenal
Ipswich Town vs Arsenal
Ipswich Town
Carabao Cup
Premier League

Mikel Merino expressed immense pride after taking the captain's armband and leading Arsenal to a convincing 4-2 win over Ipswich Town. The Spanish midfielder delivered an influential display by scoring once and providing an assist at Portman Road, ensuring Mikel Arteta's side booked their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in style.

  • Gunners ease past Ipswich

    Max Dowman opened the scoring on Tuesday night before Noni Madueke doubled Arsenal's lead with a clinical first-half finish. Dowman added his second after the interval, with Merino rounding off a commanding victory with a precise strike. Although Ipswich pulled goals back through Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom, the Gunners safely sealed their passage into the fourth round.


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  • imago-sport-1083370609.jpgEvery Second Media

    Merino relishes captaincy role

    The Spanish midfielder could not hide his delight after being trusted to lead his team-mates out onto the pitch. Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Merino said: "It's a huge honour. I'm so proud, and to represent this club in this way, wearing the armband - many legends have done it before me. To me it's happiness and I try to do the best thing I can to represent this club, and I know how big it is to wear the armband, so I'm really happy."

  • Midfielder breaks down contributions

    Merino produced an influential display in the middle of the park, scoring once and providing a clever assist as the visitors controlled the tempo from the outset. 

    Reflecting on his individual contributions, the midfielder added: "I think the assist was high pressure on the team, where I'm really alive to find that second ball and find Noni, and then he finishes with a really nice finish, and then the goal is a really good action from the team in the last third - when I get the ball, I can open the first touch and then just put it where the 'keeper couldn't get, so very, very happy, always good to be on the scoresheet, and will keep looking to score more goals."

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  • Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Perfect Gunners await draw

    Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent winning record across all competitions this season despite making wholesale changes to their starting line-up. Standout displays from teenage prospects Dowman and Marli Salmon provided a welcome boost to Arteta's squad depth. The north London outfit now await their next opponents in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup fourth-round draw.

Premier League
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Brighton & Hove Albion
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Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Premier League
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Everton
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Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
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