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'A big lesson for us!' - Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal were 'below standards' as champions suffer shock 3-0 Brighton beating
Gunners humbled on the south coast
The aura of invincibility surrounding Arteta's side was shattered at the Amex Stadium as Brighton produced a tactical masterclass to dismantle the reigning champions. After a perfect start to the campaign that saw Arsenal winning seven straight games in all competitions, the North London side looked uncharacteristically fragile against a high-pressing Seagulls outfit.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Report after the final whistle, a frustrated Arteta was honest about his team's failings. The Spaniard conceded that his side failed to match the intensity required at this level, stating: 'Brighton deserved to win the game. We didn't do the basics right for long periods, especially in the first half. We didn't win enough duels, and any second balls and that stretches you. With the errors that we made and especially with the principles we didn't apply against a team that wants to press you.'
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Missed opportunities prove costly
Arsenal had a golden opportunity to claw their way back into the contest just before the interval when the ball fell to Bukayo Saka in the area, but the England international failed to convert after Martin Odegaard's initial effort was deflected. The importance of that miss was magnified almost immediately, as Brighton capitalized just seconds later when Charalampos Kostoulas was given far too much space on the edge of the box to turn and double the hosts' lead.
Arteta highlighted these specific moments as turning points that prevented a comeback. The Arsenal manager noted that clinical finishing is a prerequisite for success in the top flight, explaining his disappointment by saying: 'So that puts us constantly under pressure and didn't get out of that in the way we normally do. So a lot of things to learn and take, but ultimately disappointed.'
Seagulls soar as champions stumble
Any hopes of a second-half resurgence from the visitors were extinguished 12 minutes after the restart. Chema Andres rose highest to head home a corner from the evergreen Gross, marking Brighton's 11th goal in a remarkable week following wins over Coventry City and Manchester United.
The statistics reflected a dominant performance from Fabian Hurzeler's men, who moved up to third in the table, just two points off the summit. For Arsenal, the defeat means they remain second on goal difference but have played a game more than Manchester City. Arteta refused to make excuses, adding: 'Two things, one give credit to them. In the manner that they played and committed to every single action. We were below the standards that are required for us but in the Premier League as well.'
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A wake-up call for Arteta
Late efforts from Kai Havertz and Matt O'Riley at opposite ends kept the goalkeepers busy, but the damage was already done long before the final whistle. The result serves as a stark reminder of the competitive nature of the division, ending a sensational run of form for the Gunners.
The Gunners boss concluded his assessment by framing the defeat as a necessary hurdle in their pursuit of further silverware. Arteta remarked: 'It's a big lesson for us to learn. If I have to describe how the team has played and competed in the last six or seven weeks, has been exceptional but today has been a big lesson.'
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