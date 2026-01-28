Miguel Cardoso strikes diplomatic tone 'this is really the spirit of Ubuntu' after Sekhukhune United win despite pressure from fans calling for Pitso Mosimane return to Mamelodi Sundowns

The last few days have been quite chaotic between Mamelodi Sundowns and their fans following the team's unconvincing performance.

The tension boiled even higher after a 2-2 CAF Champions League draw against Al Hilal at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

While some fans expressed their frustrations by chanting 'Pitso, Pitso' over the stands, some harassed the club's sporting director, Flemming Berg, as he made his way out of the stadium on Friday.

Cardoso has also been a subject of the fans' frustrations, as some question his ability to turn Masandawana into the competitive force it was known to be.

Rumours have suggested that the former Al Ahly head coach is set for a return to the club he helped stamp authority in PSL and also guided them to their first Champions League title. In an attempt to force the club to make the rumours real, the fans chanted Mosimane's name, and the chaos that followed later in the Al Hilal game was condemned by the club.