Miguel Cardoso strikes diplomatic tone 'this is really the spirit of Ubuntu' after Sekhukhune United win despite pressure from fans calling for Pitso Mosimane return to Mamelodi Sundowns
- Backpage
Tension in Chloorkop
The last few days have been quite chaotic between Mamelodi Sundowns and their fans following the team's unconvincing performance.
The tension boiled even higher after a 2-2 CAF Champions League draw against Al Hilal at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.
While some fans expressed their frustrations by chanting 'Pitso, Pitso' over the stands, some harassed the club's sporting director, Flemming Berg, as he made his way out of the stadium on Friday.
Cardoso has also been a subject of the fans' frustrations, as some question his ability to turn Masandawana into the competitive force it was known to be.
Rumours have suggested that the former Al Ahly head coach is set for a return to the club he helped stamp authority in PSL and also guided them to their first Champions League title. In an attempt to force the club to make the rumours real, the fans chanted Mosimane's name, and the chaos that followed later in the Al Hilal game was condemned by the club.
- Backpage
Sundowns warn chaotic fans
"Mamelodi Sundowns condemns the behaviour and conduct of the few ill-disciplined supporters who were disrupting members of the Sundowns Technical Team as they were leaving the stadium after the Sundowns and Al Hilal match," Sundowns said in a statement.
"Sundowns have always encouraged active supporter participation and engagement, which must always be done with respect and courtesy.
"Mamelodi Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour or intimidation by any of its supporters or fans at any of its matches. Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns Supporters," it added.
"The players and technical team of Mamelodi Sundowns are focusing on retaining the league title and successfully competing in all cup competitions. This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the Mamelodi Sundowns Supporters."
- Backpage
The spirit of Ubuntu
“This is the spirit the team had today [Tuesday]. We felt the spirit inside the pitch, we felt the spirit in the locker room, and we felt it in the stands, and this is really the spirit of Ubuntu that we have in our shirts. The families today, congratulations to everybody," the former Esperance head coach told SuperSport TV after theirvictory over Sekhukhune United.
“Today [Tuesday] was a game of a lot of creativity. We knew that the game probably would finish in the end, but we told the boys the starters would be as important as the finishers in order to put in intensity and rhythm to make the Sekhukhune players tired and to force them to really run in the end without energy and capacity to process everything we could make.
“Fantastic pressure we had to prepare for this match. It was beautiful; we brought almost all of the team. They understood that they had to be committed, and congratulations. Congratulations to the players, congratulations to everybody who believes," he added.
“We need all the fans to believe in us. To really believe and lift the spirit of the team, and we dedicate the victory to the ones that are always with us.”
- Backpage
Tight race
The away victory helped the Tshwane giants collect more points in a title race that is predicted to be a tough one.
The defending league champions face considerable pressure from Orlando Pirates as well as the unrelenting Kaizer Chiefs, who are just five points behind with two games in hand.