VIDEO: Sundowns fans chant 'Pitso' after home CAF Champions League draw with Al Hilal as Mosimane is linked with a return to Chloorkop and embattled Miguel Cardoso makes history
Draw with Al Hilal riles Sundowns fans
Mamelodi Sundowns drew 2-2 with Al Hilal Omdurman in a CAF Champions League Group C tie at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.
Although they remain unbeaten and still lead their group, courtesy of superior goal difference, the dropping of points in their own backyard is something that irked the fans.
After the match, Masandawana supporters started chanting Pitso Mosimane's name.
This coincides with reports linking the experienced coach with a move back to Chloorkop to replace Miguel Cardoso.
- Backpage
Cardoso makes history
Complicating the Portuguese's situation at the club is that he wrote an unwanted piece of history on Friday.
He became the first coach to lead a South African team in failing to beat Al Hilal at home.
He also became the first coach of a Premier Soccer League side to have his side concede at home against the Sudanese giants.
In the past, the likes of SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Rhulani Mokwena/Manqoba Mngqithi's Sundowns have all beaten Al Hilal in South Africa without conceding a goal.
- Backpage
Sundowns coach responds to evening matches question
With some fans on social media saying that Cardoso prefers night home games due to the fact that a good number of supporters are unable to attend them, the coach gave a strong response.
The social media comments suggest that day games attract more fans who ramp up pressure on the coach.
“So it was not because of the coach, because I read, or at least I was told, some nice things about why the coach put the match at night. He didn’t want the stadium to be full? Come on, don’t joke with this, and with us, and with our fans,” said Cardoso as per IOL.
“We want our fans to come in numbers. We don’t think the match is that late. We think that everybody should understand that we at Sundowns always worry about our decisions regarding performance and performance and performance.
“And indeed, that’s why we decided to play on a Friday, to split the time between the two matches. I don’t know if you know, but we play tomorrow. After tomorrow, we’re going to give the players a rest," the former Esperance coach continued.
"On the following day, we train in the morning, and we travel to Polokwane. We play in Polokwane on Tuesday. On that day, after the match, we come back here. On the following day, we travel to Rwanda.
“So it’s very hectic and quite demanding. Are we maximising this team’s recovery capacity? Are we not going to play to the team’s maximum capacity? That’s the only worry the coach and the sporting director of this club have when we schedule matches.”
- Backpage
Under pressure Cardoso addresses his future
“These people want to hurt Sundowns. It’s clearly people who want to hurt Sundowns, want to hurt the people in charge of Sundowns, want to hurt the coaches, want to hurt the players, and want to hurt everything,” Cardoso aid after Sundowns' 2-0 PSL victory over Orbit College on Monday as per Times Live.
“They will keep frustrated because we are strong, very strong.
“Regarding my future, don’t worry about it. My future doesn’t depend on football. My professional life depends on football. It’s completely different. My future depends on many other things.
“It depends much more on music than on football, depends much more on nature than on football, and depends much more on cycling than on football.
“We are united, and we know what to do. We are working hard to please our fans as much as possible, and we need our fans not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside,” added the Portuguese.
“Believe me, I will not give it too much importance. I love being here, and I will be until the day the club decides [otherwise].
"The day I go, I will be a normal man, ready for something different. Until then, I will be committed and motivated. I am too old to worry about things that are just noise.”
- Backpage
Al Hilal coach rues 'small mistakes'
Al Hilal's Romanian coach Laurentiu Reghecampf says they made little blunders which came back to haunt them and denied them maximum points on the road which could have seen them assume leadership of Group C.
“I think it’s a good result for us, we didn’t keep well in defence, small mistakes that’s why we conceded the first goal, we didn’t take advantage after taking the lead, that’s why I’m happy with the 2-2 draw, because Sundowns fought back,” he told SABC Sport as per iDiski Times.
“You must understand Sundowns and Hilal are two best teams in the group, ok, MC Alger can come back from behind with an amazing team but it will be a nice competition with nice games, that’s why the called this the group of death.”