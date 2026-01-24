VIDEO: Sundowns fans chant 'Pitso' after home CAF Champions League draw with Al Hilal as Mosimane is linked with a return to Chloorkop and embattled Miguel Cardoso makes history

With some fans on social media saying that Cardoso prefers night home games due to the fact that a good number of supporters are unable to attend them, the coach gave a strong response.

The social media comments suggest that day games attract more fans who ramp up pressure on the coach.

“So it was not because of the coach, because I read, or at least I was told, some nice things about why the coach put the match at night. He didn’t want the stadium to be full? Come on, don’t joke with this, and with us, and with our fans,” said Cardoso as per IOL.

“We want our fans to come in numbers. We don’t think the match is that late. We think that everybody should understand that we at Sundowns always worry about our decisions regarding performance and performance and performance.

“And indeed, that’s why we decided to play on a Friday, to split the time between the two matches. I don’t know if you know, but we play tomorrow. After tomorrow, we’re going to give the players a rest," the former Esperance coach continued.

"On the following day, we train in the morning, and we travel to Polokwane. We play in Polokwane on Tuesday. On that day, after the match, we come back here. On the following day, we travel to Rwanda.

“So it’s very hectic and quite demanding. Are we maximising this team’s recovery capacity? Are we not going to play to the team’s maximum capacity? That’s the only worry the coach and the sporting director of this club have when we schedule matches.”