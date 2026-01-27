Goal.com
Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

Sekhukhune United 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Babina Noko play terrible football despite their quality but Kaizer Chiefs can't play mud football like Masandawana! What are we watching? Downs games should be used as sleeping pills'

The Brazilians left it late to deny their hosts at least a point and break the hearts of Orlando Pirates fans who had hoped to see their team go top of the table with a win this weekend. However, it left a lot to be desired as the defending champions struggled to break Eric Tinkler's men at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The win opened a three-point gap ahead of second-placed Bucs.

Late goals from Nuno Santos and Brayan Leon saved Mamelodi Sundowns' blushes against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.

Having frustrated Masandawana in regulation time, goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner had no answer to Nuno Santos' well-placed effort in the stoppages, thanks to an assist from Khuliso Mudau.

In the 94th minute, Leon made it 2-0 as Leaner parried Peter Shalulile's shot on the path of the Colombian, who made no mistake heading the ball home to ensure his team has 32 points from 15 games.

The champions are three points clear of their closest challengers, Orlando Pirates, who have played two matches less.

These are the reactions from Sundowns fans as sampled by GOAL.

  • Sekhukhune United, Richards Bay, November 2025Backpage

    Sekhukhune playing terrible football

    With the number of quality players Sekhukhune United have, they should not play terrible football -
    Tidi
  • FBL-AFR-CAF-ASSEMBLY-ELECTIONAFP

    Motsepes have sold our souls to the devil

    We don't have a coach. I can't believe that we are about to drop more points away from home. Cry, my beloved Yellow Nation. The Motsepes have sold our souls to the devil - AntiFlemmingBerg

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso must go mentality

     Some people are complaining unnecessarily, they watch every match with the "Cardoso must go" mentality. Let's criticise when it's necessary, but what I'm seeing now is not right.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    What are we watching?

    Guys, what are we watching? What has this man done to our style of play? The less said about Brayan Leon, the better. The only positive thing to point out is Jayden Adams having a good game as a No. 6. But I'm hurt, shame, this isn't our team - ZA Lady1

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Zwane can save Cardoso's job

    Astonishing how Themba Zwane is so overlooked; he could literally save Cardoso's job, but they don't see it. Mamelodi Sundowns games must be used as sleeping pills - Teey

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage

    Downs playing boring football now?

    Lol! From being the team to watch since the team's inception to playing boring, narrow football that's heavily reliant on wingbacks and not speedy, dynamic wingers! R.I.P Mamelodi Sundowns - Fabio

  • Pitso Mosimane, Esteghlal FCEsteghlal

    Hate-watching from 'Pitso fans'?

    Why can’t people contribute money and give to Pitso Mosimane to start their own club and stop annoying the hell out of people who dearly love Sundowns? These Pitso fans are so toxic truth must be told, pretending to like the club. Right now, they are busy hate-watching. I pray we score - Emjay Maribe

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Cardoso is a plumber

    This doesn't change the fact that Cardoso is a plumber. Mudau had to save him from embarrassment. Congratulations to Leon and Nuno - Ghetto Star

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Mud football from Sundowns!

    Even my Kaizer Chiefs doesn’t play the mud football I’m currently seeing here played by Mamelodi Sundowns - Vusi Vee

  • Sphelele Mkhulise, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mkhulise shouldn't start ahead of Santos

    There's no way Mkhulise should start ahead of Santos; Mkhulise shouldn't even start, actually - Just Tafi 

