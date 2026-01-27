Sekhukhune United 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Babina Noko play terrible football despite their quality but Kaizer Chiefs can't play mud football like Masandawana! What are we watching? Downs games should be used as sleeping pills'

Late goals from Nuno Santos and Brayan Leon saved Mamelodi Sundowns' blushes against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.

Having frustrated Masandawana in regulation time, goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner had no answer to Nuno Santos' well-placed effort in the stoppages, thanks to an assist from Khuliso Mudau.

In the 94th minute, Leon made it 2-0 as Leaner parried Peter Shalulile's shot on the path of the Colombian, who made no mistake heading the ball home to ensure his team has 32 points from 15 games.

The champions are three points clear of their closest challengers, Orlando Pirates, who have played two matches less.

These are the reactions from Sundowns fans as sampled by GOAL.