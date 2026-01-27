Mamelodi Sundowns break silence after fans' 'Pitso, Pitso' chants and attack on club's Sporting Director Flemming Berg following CAF Champions League draw against Al Hilal
Sundowns respond to fans' protest
As the Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal was coming to an end, fans across the Loftus Versfeld Stadium were heard chanting 'Pitso, Pitso' in a clear way of sending their dissatisfaction with the current technical bench.
Pitso Mosimane has been linked with a return to the club, but that still remains just that: rumours, as Miguel Cardoso is in charge.
Apart from expressing their dissatisfaction with Cardoso, Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg faced the fans' wrath as he was splashed with water as he tried to make his way out of the stadium.
Downs vow action
Following the twin incident, the Premier Soccer League heavyweights have now responded, throwing their weight behind the technical bench. In addition, the club has vowed to take action against those who were involved.
"Mamelodi Sundowns condemns the behaviour and conduct of the few ill-disciplined supporters who were disrupting members of the Sundowns Technical Team as they were leaving the stadium after the Sundowns and Al Hilal match," Sundowns said in a statement.
"Sundowns has always encouraged active supporter participation and engagement, which must always be done with respect and courtesy.
"Mamelodi Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour or intimidation by any of its supporters or fans at any of its matches. Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns Supporters," it added.
"The players and technical team of Mamelodi Sundowns are focusing on retaining the league title and successfully competing in all cup competitions. This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the Mamelodi Sundowns Supporters."
Cardoso under pressure amid Mosimane rumours
With Sundowns struggling to perform and win convincingly, Cardoso has found himself on the receiving end of criticism. Some fans and former players are calling for his head while insisting that Mosimane is the only tactician capable of handling the team.
The fact that the former Al Ahly head coach is a free agent makes the rumours even more credible, as the polished South African tactician is linked with a sensational return to the club he helped build and make a competitive giant in the country and in Africa.
Does Cardoso feel the pressure?
As things unfold fast and not in his favour, does Cardoso, a man under scrutiny, really fear that his future is at stake?
“Regarding my future, don’t worry about it. My future doesn’t depend on football. My professional life depends on football. It’s completely different. My future depends on many other things," Cardoso said after Sundowns' 2-0 PSL victory over Orbit College on Monday.
“It depends much more on music than on football, depends much more on nature than on football, and depends much more on cycling than on football.
“We are united, and we know what to do. We are working hard to please our fans as much as possible, and we need our fans not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside,” added the Portuguese.
“Believe me, I will not give it too much importance. I love being here, and I will be until the day the club decides [otherwise].
"The day I go, I will be a normal man, ready for something different. Until then, I will be committed and motivated. I am too old to worry about things that are just noise.”
As Sundowns are expected to face Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, eyes will be on the fans to see whether they will protest more or the club's response will force them into some silence.