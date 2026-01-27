Mamelodi Sundowns break silence after fans' 'Pitso, Pitso' chants and attack on club's Sporting Director Flemming Berg following CAF Champions League draw against Al Hilal

Following the twin incident, the Premier Soccer League heavyweights have now responded, throwing their weight behind the technical bench. In addition, the club has vowed to take action against those who were involved.

"Mamelodi Sundowns condemns the behaviour and conduct of the few ill-disciplined supporters who were disrupting members of the Sundowns Technical Team as they were leaving the stadium after the Sundowns and Al Hilal match," Sundowns said in a statement.

"Sundowns has always encouraged active supporter participation and engagement, which must always be done with respect and courtesy.

"Mamelodi Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour or intimidation by any of its supporters or fans at any of its matches. Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns Supporters," it added.

"The players and technical team of Mamelodi Sundowns are focusing on retaining the league title and successfully competing in all cup competitions. This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the Mamelodi Sundowns Supporters."