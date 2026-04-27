Miguel Cardoso explains why Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points against Richards Bay despite getting a favour from Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates
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Sundowns drop points
Mamelodi Sundowns faced Richards Bay knowing a win will propel them to the top of the Premier Soccer League table, but they could not get the results they wanted.
The Natal Rich Boys stood firm and earned a point against the Pretoria giants, who are facing a tough title challenge from Orlando Pirates.
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Cardoso analyses Richards Bay duel
While acknowledging how tough Richards Bay were, Sundowns' head coach Miguel Cardoso analysed factors that denied them a victory at Umhlathuze Sports Complex.
“Difficult match as expected. What we saw on the pitch was a lot of duels and a very difficult pitch to play on; we knew that other teams were not able to win here for some reason,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV after the match.
“This team from Richards Bay is a team that fights; it’s not the way they play because they don’t play, but they are aggressive on the transition, especially in the moments when we need to put everything into trying to get the points. But we left it.
“We didn’t score here and there, and then of course we took the responsibility of trying to shift the victory in the last stages, and we exposed ourselves, so that’s what it is."
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Chiefs slow down Pirates
Before Downs faced Richards Bay, Pirates had already dropped points against Kaizer Chiefs.
The Soweto Derby's 1-1 draw was a result that favoured the Tshwane giants as it slowed Bucs' pace in the title race.
But the league's defending champions failed to take advantage by winning to go top and open a sizeable gap against their closest rivals.
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What's coming up for Cardoso and Sundowns?
Sundown's focus is divided between domestic and continental duties. The 2016 CAF Champions League winners will play in the final again, and as they prepare for the remaining season, their focus is on FAR Rabat, their ultimate inter-club rivals.
The Brazilians will face Polokwane City twice before a game against Chiefs and Siwelele in the PSL, and thereafter a first-leg duel against their Moroccan rivals.
Before their second leg match that will be played in Morocco, Downs will conclude their PSL campaign with a game against TS Galaxy.