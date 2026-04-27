Miguel Cardoso explains why Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points against Richards Bay despite getting a favour from Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates

While acknowledging how tough Richards Bay were, Sundowns' head coach Miguel Cardoso analysed factors that denied them a victory at Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

“Difficult match as expected. What we saw on the pitch was a lot of duels and a very difficult pitch to play on; we knew that other teams were not able to win here for some reason,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV after the match.

“This team from Richards Bay is a team that fights; it’s not the way they play because they don’t play, but they are aggressive on the transition, especially in the moments when we need to put everything into trying to get the points. But we left it.

“We didn’t score here and there, and then of course we took the responsibility of trying to shift the victory in the last stages, and we exposed ourselves, so that’s what it is."