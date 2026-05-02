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Michael Olise scores last-gasp equaliser as Bayern involved in six-goal thriller after benching Harry Kane & Luis Diaz ahead of Champions League decider
Kompany gambles with rotation ahead of PSG
With a crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain looming, Vincent Kompany opted for a high-risk strategy by making seven changes to his starting XI. Harry Kane, Olise and Luis Diaz were all dropped to the bench, while Jonathan Tah was handed the captain’s armband for the first time.
The rotation initially appeared to backfire as Heidenheim, celebrating their 100th Bundesliga match, took full advantage of the lack of cohesion in the Bayern ranks. Budu Zivzivadze opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a neat flick-on, before Eren Dinkçi doubled the lead nine minutes later after being played through by the impressive Marnon Busch.
Goretzka inspires comeback after half-time changes
Bayern were handed a lifeline just before the break when Leon Goretzka curled a stunning 25-metre free-kick into the top corner. Sensing the danger of a home defeat, Kompany introduced Kane, Olise, Diaz, and Joshua Kimmich for the second half, a move that immediately shifted the momentum in favour of the Bavarian giants.
The pressure told in the 57th minute when Goretzka grabbed his second of the afternoon, bundling the ball home at the back post following an Olise corner. Bayern seemed destined to complete the turnaround as Kimmich struck the woodwork, but the visitors remained dangerous on the counter-attack throughout a frantic second period.
Zivzivadze stunner leaves Bayern reeling
Heidenheim stunned the Allianz Arena once again with 15 minutes remaining on the clock. Zivzivadze embarked on a solo run down the left flank, cutting inside Olise before unleashing a magnificent strike into the top corner to restore his side's lead and leave the champions staring down the barrel of a shock loss.
The tension grew as Bayern threw everything forward, including defender Minjae Kim. Olise hit the crossbar from another corner as the match ticked into extended injury time, which was necessitated by a lengthy stoppage for a head injury to Heidenheim’s Jonas Fohrenbach, who valiantly continued with a bandaged nose.
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Olise finds dramatic 100th-minute leveller
In the 10th minute of stoppage time, the pressure finally told. Olise found space for one final effort that struck the post, before rebounding off goalkeeper Dijant Ramaj and trickling over the line. It was a cruel way for Heidenheim to drop two points, though the draw does little to aid Bayern’s rhythm ahead of their European decider.
Goretzka took home the Man of the Match honours after scoring twice and registering six shots on goal. While the German midfielder’s performance was a silver lining, Kompany will likely face questions regarding his heavy rotation and the defensive lapses that saw his side concede three goals to a side battling relegation.