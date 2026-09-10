'I prefer him on the left!' – Michael Carrick jokes with Bryan Mbeumo as Manchester United manager demands total focus for Champions League return

Michael Carrick will mark Manchester United's return to the UEFA Champions League when they host Azerbaijani outfit Sabah at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. The Red Devils worked tirelessly to secure their place back among Europe's elite after a multi-year absence from the competition.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Carrick stressed that competing at this level represents the baseline standard expected at Old Trafford.

The head coach insisted his side are fully focused on making a deep run rather than simply celebrating their return.