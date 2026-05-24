‘Most important transfer window of all time’ - Michael Carrick has ‘work to do’ in bid to make Man Utd serious Premier League title challengers

Carrick stressed that United cannot afford to stand still after their progress this season. He admitted the squad needs reshaping to continue moving forward and close the gap to the Premier League’s top sides.

"I think the beauty of the next transfer window for everybody, it's always the biggest thing in the world, and the most important transfer window of all time for every club I think," he explained, as quoted by the club's official website.

"That's just the nature of how it's been created, to be honest. And I think, again, as a football club, you want to keep moving forward. We certainly do as a football club, want to keep moving forward. So, I think it's acknowledged we're at this stage and the dynamics and the balance of the direction we're at, where we've ended up getting to and finishing in the league.

"And there's obviously work to do. I know it's quite obvious, there's certain players leaving, that there's a bit of work to do. It's not any more important, this one, than the last one, or it's what's ahead of us as a football club to try and make the most of."