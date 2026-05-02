Michael Carrick can secure Man Utd manager's job by beating Liverpool - but fan favourite has a lot to learn if he is to be a long-term success at Old Trafford

Carrick oversaw a dominant win over Manchester City on his debut in the Old Trafford dugout before his side became the first team in Europe this season to win away to Arsenal. Victory over Tottenham, still classified as a 'Big Six' side despite them being in a relegation battle, made it four wins in a row, although the enthusiasm about his start was deflated by the draws at West Ham and Bournemouth and disheartening defeats to Newcastle and Leeds.
Carrick's project got back on course with a first win at Chelsea in six years, and Monday’s victory over Brentford took United to the verge of sealing a top-five finish and a return to the Champions League. Liverpool, like Chelsea, may have had a dismal campaign - suffering 10 defeats - but they remain the title holders and United’s biggest rivals of them all, still giving Sunday’s game big significance for Carrick.
The interim boss will in all likelihood be given a new contract regardless of what happens against Arne Slot's side, but it’s safe to say that a victory would rubber-stamp his new deal.