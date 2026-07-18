Lionel Messi hails 'fantastic' Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup final showdown between Spain and Argentina

Speaking ahead of the crucial showdown, Argentina captain Messi showered the young winger with high praise and acknowledged the incredible development he has shown on the international stage.

Messi said: "Lamine is a fantastic player, whom I’ve followed closely because he plays for a club I love and always wish the best for. At just 19 years old, he’s already one of the world’s leading figures. He has his whole career ahead of him and the opportunity to achieve something historic. We’ll try to make sure it doesn’t happen this time!"



