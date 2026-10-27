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cm cambiaso balde 2026
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Mendes has offered Balde to Roma: Cambiaso from Juventus to replace him at Barcelona

Juventus
Roma
Barcelona
A. Balde
A. Cambiaso

The Italian winger is not untouchable at Juventus

With the next January transfer window approaching and next summer also in mind, Barcelona have already begun looking for a signing to give them more rotation options at full-back.

Both Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have had to secure and keep hold of Alejandro Balde across the past two transfer windows. Balde has featured in only 3 matches so far this season and was forced to come on for Espart in the Clasico, which Barcelona went on to lose to Real Madrid.

If the Spaniard leaves in January, the Catalan club will have to act. Catalan publication Sport has confirmed that one prominent name on Deco's list is Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus.

  • Balde-Roma summit

    Alejandro Balde wants to leave the Catalan club, even if only on loan, to get more playing time and show what he can do as early as January. According to Il Messaggero, Jorge Mendes has again offered the 2003-born full-back he represents to Roma in recent days.

    For Roma, the door remains open. They have been looking to strengthen Gian Piero Gasperini's options out wide since the end of the summer transfer window.

  • Cambiaso appeals

    Juventus made a move for Baldé at the end of the summer transfer window, but Barcelona wanted €40–50 million for him. That could change if Andrea Cambiaso enters the equation.

    Capable of playing on either the right or the left, Cambiaso is not enjoying his best spell and wants to revive his fortunes. The attacking full-back could fit into Hansi Flick's rotation even if Baldé stays. According to Sport, another Barcelona player in the same position, Jules Koundé, could leave, with Bayern Munich interested in him.

  • €30 million demanded

    The sticking point is the price: Barcelona won't offer a discount on Balde, while Juventus won't accept less than €30 million for Cambiaso, who is under contract until 30 June 2029.

    January rarely sees sums of that size change hands. Deals with more imaginative and varied structures remain possible, and they're a priority for all top clubs.

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