Melusi Buthelezi waves goodbye at Orlando Pirates after surprise exit: 'This journey wasn’t always easy'
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A shock departure from Soweto
Orlando Pirates fans have been left reeling after the club confirmed the unexpected departure of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.
The 28-year-old’s exit brings an abrupt end to a three-year spell with the Buccaneers, a period marked by significant domestic success and personal growth for the shot-stopper.
What makes the move particularly surprising is that Pirates had recently triggered an option to extend Buthelezi's contract for the upcoming season.
Despite being the firm's second choice behind Sipho Chaine, the former TS Galaxy man was seen as an essential part of the club’s goalkeeping department before the Friday afternoon announcement confirmed his exit.
An emotional goodbye to the fans
Taking to his official Instagram account on Saturday, Buthelezi penned a heartfelt message to express his gratitude to the club’s hierarchy, his teammates, and the Ghost.
He reflected on the weight of representing one of Africa's most iconic institutions and the impact it had on his career.
“To the Orlando Pirates family, it’s never easy to say goodbye to a place that has shaped you in so many ways,” Buthelezi wrote.
“I want to thank everyone at Orlando Pirates for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to wear this badge.
"It has truly been an honour. Thank you to the coaches, management, technical team, my teammates, and the supporters who stood by me throughout my journey.”
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Reflecting on a testing journey
Since joining the club from TS Galaxy in July 2023, Buthelezi has made 22 appearances across all competitions, maintaining an impressive record of 12 clean sheets and conceding only 14 goals.
However, the goalkeeper admitted that his time in the black and white of Pirates was not without its trials.
“This journey wasn’t always easy. There were good days, difficult days, moments of joy, and moments that tested me.
"Through it all, I grew not only as a footballer but also as a person. Every challenge taught me something, and every great moment made me stronger.
"To the supporters, thank you for your love, your patience, and your encouragement.
"Your support never went unnoticed, and I will always carry it with me,” he added.
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A legacy of silverware
Buthelezi leaves Mayfair as a decorated champion, having been part of a squad that dominated South African domestic football.
During his tenure, the Buccaneers clinched a staggering six titles, including the Premier Soccer League, three MTN8 trophies, the Nedbank Cup, and the Carling Knockout Cup.
Closing his farewell address, the KwaZulu-Natal-born keeper looked ahead to his next move while cementing his bond with the club.
"As I begin a new chapter, I leave with nothing but gratitude, beautiful memories, and friendships that will last a lifetime.
"Orlando Pirates will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything. Once and Always,” he concluded.
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