Melusi Buthelezi waves goodbye at Orlando Pirates after surprise exit: 'This journey wasn’t always easy'

Orlando Pirates fans have been left reeling after the club confirmed the unexpected departure of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.

The 28-year-old’s exit brings an abrupt end to a three-year spell with the Buccaneers, a period marked by significant domestic success and personal growth for the shot-stopper.

What makes the move particularly surprising is that Pirates had recently triggered an option to extend Buthelezi's contract for the upcoming season.

Despite being the firm's second choice behind Sipho Chaine, the former TS Galaxy man was seen as an essential part of the club’s goalkeeping department before the Friday afternoon announcement confirmed his exit.







