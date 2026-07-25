Melusi Buthelezi details shock Orlando Pirates departure - 'I was surprised because...'
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A shock phone call before takeoff
In a move that caught most of the South African football fraternity off guard, Melusi Buthelezi traded Orlando Pirates for Sekhukhune United.
The 28-year-old goalkeeper has now detailed the frantic moments leading up to his departure, admitting that the timing of the transfer was completely unexpected given the club’s immediate schedule.
“The only thing that I can say is that I got a call from the office [at Orlando Pirates] and they explained that there will be this move [to Sekhukhune],” said Buthelezi as per FARPost.
“I was surprised because it was the day before Pirates travelled to Spain [for pre-season].
"So it was a surprise for me, but I am happy to be here [at Sekhukhune]."
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Chasing regular minutes at Babina Noko
Despite Pirates recently triggering a one-year extension on his contract, the club ultimately decided to cash in when Sekhukhune came calling.
Babina Noko were in desperate search of a quality replacement for Renaldo Leaner, who departed on a free transfer to join Kaizer Chiefs.
However, Buthelezi remains grounded regarding his immediate prospects under the new coaching staff at the Limpopo outfit.
He understands that while the transfer offers a clean slate, his position in the starting XI is far from guaranteed.
“It’s up to me to work hard and make sure that I play. I can’t say it’s guaranteed that I will play regularly."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Reflecting on a successful Soweto stint
Buthelezi leaves the Buccaneers with his head held high after a productive three-year spell that saw him contribute significantly whenever called upon.
During his time with the reigning cup champions, he registered 22 appearances across all competitions and kept an impressive 12 clean sheets.
“I had a good time at Pirates; I don’t want to lie to you. The first time I won a trophy was at Pirates.
"So I had a good time at Pirates. It was a good three years. I don’t want to lie.
"So I think I achieved my dreams, like any player who would want to win cups."
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New beginnings for the Bafana hopeful
The move to Sekhukhune is an interesting tactical pivot for both clubs. For Pirates, it clears room in a crowded goalkeeping department, while for Sekhukhune, it provides a proven top-flight performer with championship pedigree.
Having proven his quality on the big stage at Mayfair, the 28-year-old will be expected to bring a sense of stability to the Sekhukhune backline.
The transition from a back-up role at one of the country's biggest clubs to a pivotal figure at an ambitious side like Babina Noko could be exactly what Buthelezi needs to catch the eye of the national team selectors once more.
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