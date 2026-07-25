Melusi Buthelezi details shock Orlando Pirates departure - 'I was surprised because...'

In a move that caught most of the South African football fraternity off guard, Melusi Buthelezi traded Orlando Pirates for Sekhukhune United.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has now detailed the frantic moments leading up to his departure, admitting that the timing of the transfer was completely unexpected given the club’s immediate schedule.

“The only thing that I can say is that I got a call from the office [at Orlando Pirates] and they explained that there will be this move [to Sekhukhune],” said Buthelezi as per FARPost.

“I was surprised because it was the day before Pirates travelled to Spain [for pre-season].

"So it was a surprise for me, but I am happy to be here [at Sekhukhune]."







