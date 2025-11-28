MC Alger vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed the absence of his centre-back Ayoub Ghezala which leaves him short at the back.

“I have already asked [MC Alger goalkeeper Alexis] Guendouz to train as a centre-back in the past few days. I’m joking,” the 38-year-old said in a presser.

“But listen, since I’ve been here, fortunately or unfortunately, I don’t know how you want to look at it. We have never had all our players available ever since day one. Whether it’s through suspension to national team responsibilities for some, to injuries.

“Very important players like Ghezala, Marwane Khelif, [Mohamed] Zougrana, [Mohamed] Bangoura. Never ever have you heard me complain, not even once," Mokwena added.

“So, it’s a situation that we have to find solutions for. We had a similar situation before, but in this moment we have to try and see.

“If we use Rostom [Dendaoui], Khelif, [Mohamed] Benkhemassa at centre-back, these are the possible options. We will see. But we have a squad, we are a big team, we have no excuses," he concluded.

MC Alger Probable XI: Guendouz, Bouguerra, Abdellaoui, Khelif, Reda, Halaimia, Zunon, Tabti, Benhaoua, Ferhat, Bayazid, Naidji