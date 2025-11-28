+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Rhulani Mokwena and Miguel Cardoso, MC Alger vs Mamelodi SundownsGOAL
Seth Willis

MC Alger vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Following their victory in the initial Group D CAF Champions League assignment against the Democratic Republic of Congo's Saint Eloi Lupopo, Masandawana want to make it two wins in a row away to Algeria against the People's Club on Friday. The Algerian outfit are aiming at bouncing back from their opening defeat in the pool to avoid possible elimination.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between MC Alger and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.   

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • Kick-off time

    Game:

    		MC Alger vs Sundowns

    Date:

    		November 28, 2025

    Kick-off:

    		21:00

    Venue:

    		Ali la Pointe Stadium, Douera, Algeria
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch MC Alger vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV, Channel 209

    Or you can follow live updates here at GOAL.

  • MC Alger team news & squads

    Coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed the absence of his centre-back Ayoub Ghezala which leaves him short at the back.

    “I have already asked [MC Alger goalkeeper Alexis] Guendouz to train as a centre-back in the past few days. I’m joking,” the 38-year-old said in a presser.

    “But listen, since I’ve been here, fortunately or unfortunately, I don’t know how you want to look at it. We have never had all our players available ever since day one. Whether it’s through suspension to national team responsibilities for some, to injuries.

    “Very important players like Ghezala, Marwane Khelif, [Mohamed] Zougrana, [Mohamed] Bangoura. Never ever have you heard me complain, not even once," Mokwena added.

    “So, it’s a situation that we have to find solutions for. We had a similar situation before, but in this moment we have to try and see.

    “If we use Rostom [Dendaoui], Khelif, [Mohamed] Benkhemassa at centre-back, these are the possible options. We will see. But we have a squad, we are a big team, we have no excuses," he concluded.

    MC Alger Probable XI: Guendouz, Bouguerra, Abdellaoui, Khelif, Reda, Halaimia, Zunon, Tabti, Benhaoua, Ferhat, Bayazid, Naidji

  • Sundowns team news & squads

    The defending Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns are set to have Themba Zwane back from a long-term injury. However, Peter Shalulie might be out of action alongside Malibongwe Khoza due to the same reasons.

    “When we have quality, it’s easier; when you don’t have it, it’s harder. Unfortunately, this season we had difficult times, not due to a lack of players but because they got injured; we're dealing with a season with traumatic injuries," the tactician told the media.

    "But it’s good there are players lifting their level so that we can be at the height of the demand because the demand is very, very high; expectations are always very high, but what is important is that the locker room understands that games are played from the first to the last minute with the focus in the right direction.

    “In the right intensity, with persistence, and when you don’t do it, you get close to suffering goals like we did today, because we didn’t press in the right way. We can’t be complacent in the Champions League.

    “We have a good reaction, and I think we’re all pleased by the performance we saw – beautiful game, beautiful game," Cardoso concluded.

    Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Reisinho, Sales, Rayners

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In recent outings, MC Alger have managed three wins, a draw, and a loss, which came against Al-Hilal Omdurman in the recent CAF Champions League Group D outing. They fell 2-1 away after conceding late in the game played at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda last weekend.

    Masandawana are unbeaten in the last five fixtures across all competitions, including the 3-1 victory against St Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo which put them top of their pool.

    This is the first time the two teams are meeting in their history, but coach Miguel Cardoso and Rhulani Mokwena met a couple of years ago.

    Sundowns played Esperance in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League semi-final, where Cardoso triumphed with a 1-0 aggregate win.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1. Division
MC Alger crest
MC Alger
MCA
CR Belouizdad crest
CR Belouizdad
CRB