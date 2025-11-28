+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in CAF Champions League date - Peter Shalulile to return as Arthur Sales replaces Tashreeq Matthews?

The defending Premier Soccer League champions are away against the People's Club, hoping to get another Group D win to boost their chances of making the quarter-final phase of the CAF Champions League. However, it will not be an easy outing, because the Algerian Ligue 1 outfit lost their initial fixture against Al Hilal and will be aiming to make amends.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger on Friday.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • FBL-AFR-PSL-PIRATES-SUNDOWNSAFP

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    Questions have been asked about the recent goals the Bafana Bafana captain has conceded, including St Eloi Lupopo's equaliser last weekend.

    However, coach Cardoso is not expected to make any changes in the goalkeeping department.

    • Advertisement
  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    The South Africa international has been working consistently to keep his place in the team as well as ensure Masandawana win.

    He is among those expected to keep their place in the starting team.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Despite the pressure from the Zimbabwe international, Devine Lunga, and the signing of Fawaaz Basadien, Modiba has stayed put.

    The versatile defender should keep his place in the team against MC Alger.

  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Kekana has been in and out of the team owing to injuries, but he is fit again as seen against Lupopo last weekend.

    In the absence of the injured Malibongwe Khoza, the South Africa centre-back is expected to keep his place.

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido

    Since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Cupido has never looked back and has been a regular starter whenever he is available for selection. 

    This will be one of the toughest assignments for the former Cape Town City man.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    One of the first names on Cardoso's scoresheet, Mokoena is a player Mokwena knows can destroy MC Alger in midfield.  

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chilean is known for his consistency and has, in the past few seasons, gained valuable experience in South African football.

    He has formed a good understanding with Mokoena, and together, they can run the show in Algeria.

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese linkman shone against Lupopo, scoring and providing two assists; another big game awaits him on Friday.

  • Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2026Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Miguel Reisinho

    He provided an assist in the fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit, and from his exploits, it just looks like Sundowns have secured Lucas Ribeiro's successor.

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    Tashreeq Matthews has earned the full trust of Cardoso, but has sometimes been let down by his indecisiveness in the final third.

    Sales made an immediate impact when he came in as a substitute against Lupopo, and might be considered for a start.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners

    Rayners is fit again to lead the team after an initial cardiac scare; he made some intelligent runs last weekend and should be the focal point in Algeria.

Premier Soccer League
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1. Division
MC Alger crest
MC Alger
MCA
CR Belouizdad crest
CR Belouizdad
CRB