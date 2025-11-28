GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger on Friday.
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in CAF Champions League date - Peter Shalulile to return as Arthur Sales replaces Tashreeq Matthews?
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
Questions have been asked about the recent goals the Bafana Bafana captain has conceded, including St Eloi Lupopo's equaliser last weekend.
However, coach Cardoso is not expected to make any changes in the goalkeeping department.
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
The South Africa international has been working consistently to keep his place in the team as well as ensure Masandawana win.
He is among those expected to keep their place in the starting team.
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Despite the pressure from the Zimbabwe international, Devine Lunga, and the signing of Fawaaz Basadien, Modiba has stayed put.
The versatile defender should keep his place in the team against MC Alger.
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
Kekana has been in and out of the team owing to injuries, but he is fit again as seen against Lupopo last weekend.
In the absence of the injured Malibongwe Khoza, the South Africa centre-back is expected to keep his place.
CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido
Since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Cupido has never looked back and has been a regular starter whenever he is available for selection.
This will be one of the toughest assignments for the former Cape Town City man.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
One of the first names on Cardoso's scoresheet, Mokoena is a player Mokwena knows can destroy MC Alger in midfield.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
The Chilean is known for his consistency and has, in the past few seasons, gained valuable experience in South African football.
He has formed a good understanding with Mokoena, and together, they can run the show in Algeria.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos
The Portuguese linkman shone against Lupopo, scoring and providing two assists; another big game awaits him on Friday.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Miguel Reisinho
He provided an assist in the fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit, and from his exploits, it just looks like Sundowns have secured Lucas Ribeiro's successor.
LEFT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales
Tashreeq Matthews has earned the full trust of Cardoso, but has sometimes been let down by his indecisiveness in the final third.
Sales made an immediate impact when he came in as a substitute against Lupopo, and might be considered for a start.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners
Rayners is fit again to lead the team after an initial cardiac scare; he made some intelligent runs last weekend and should be the focal point in Algeria.