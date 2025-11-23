Does Miguel Cardoso fear Rhulani Mokwena and MC Alger? Mamelodi Sundowns coach opens up on crucial CAF Champions League duel
- Backpage
How will Sundowns prepare for the MC Alger game?
Cardoso has stressed that Sundowns will prepare in the best way possible ahead of their Champions League showdown against MC Alger.
The Pretoria heavyweights will travel to Algeria after beating Saint-Eloi Lupopo, meaning they are more motivated to go for more points.
This is going to be an emotional duel between Mokwena and his former side, given that the South African tactician was in charge of the Brazilians and won a number of titles with them.
Now he will face his former club in a very tough situation; he needs points after losing their first group game against Al Hilal.
- Backpagepix
Sundowns hoping for the best
“It’s just a detail. Next match, a Champions League match,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
"We will analyse the team behaviour, prepare ourselves as we go there, make the best, and hope the best is enough to win three points," he added.
- Backpage
Downs stars impress
Against Lupopo, some Sundowns players were very impressive; Nuno Santos scored his first-ever brace in the Champions League, while Jayden Adams and Sphelele Mkhulise were second-half substitutes and all shone.
Cardoso was pleased with how his players performed and demanded that this consistency be maintained in the Champions League.
“When we have quality, it’s easier; when you don’t have it, it’s harder. Unfortunately, this season we had difficult times, not due to a lack of players but because they got injured; we're dealing with a season with traumatic injuries," Cardoso said.
"But it’s good there are players lifting their level so that we can be at the height of the demand because the demand is very, very high; expectations are always very high, but what is important is that the locker room understands that games are played from the first to the last minute with the focus in the right direction," he added.
“In the right intensity, with persistence, and when you don’t do it, you get close to suffering goals like we did today, because we didn’t press in the right way. We can’t be complacent in the Champions League."
“We have a good reaction, and I think we’re all pleased by the performance we saw – beautiful game, beautiful game.”
- Backpage
Modiba warns MC Alger
One of the Sundowns players looking forward to the MC Alger game is Aubrey Modiba. The Bafana defender said Masandawana players have a good relationship with Mokwena, but when it comes to fighting for points, friendship will be put aside.
“We had a good relationship with the coach [Mokwena] – it is going to be a nice feeling to play against him because it hasn’t happened since he left the club,” Modiba said.
“We are looking forward to the game - as guys we were speaking about it, that it’s going to be nice seeing him in a different gear. But we are professionals; we will have to do what we have to do and make sure we win the game," he added.
“We know how he plays, and he knows how we play, so it’s going to be a tough game for us also, because it is never easy in Algeria. We have a team that can put up a fight. It is going to be nice seeing him again.”
- Backpage
Group C takes shape early on
Sundowns are at the top, while Al Hilal, who defeated Mokwena's MC Alger, are second but only because of goal difference.
Lupopo and Alger have tougher challenges ahead because if they want to progress past the group stage, they must overcome the early setbacks registered.