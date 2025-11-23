Does Miguel Cardoso fear Rhulani Mokwena and MC Alger? Mamelodi Sundowns coach opens up on crucial CAF Champions League duel

Against Lupopo, some Sundowns players were very impressive; Nuno Santos scored his first-ever brace in the Champions League, while Jayden Adams and Sphelele Mkhulise were second-half substitutes and all shone.

Cardoso was pleased with how his players performed and demanded that this consistency be maintained in the Champions League.

“When we have quality, it’s easier; when you don’t have it, it’s harder. Unfortunately, this season we had difficult times, not due to a lack of players but because they got injured; we're dealing with a season with traumatic injuries," Cardoso said.

"But it’s good there are players lifting their level so that we can be at the height of the demand because the demand is very, very high; expectations are always very high, but what is important is that the locker room understands that games are played from the first to the last minute with the focus in the right direction," he added.

“In the right intensity, with persistence, and when you don’t do it, you get close to suffering goals like we did today, because we didn’t press in the right way. We can’t be complacent in the Champions League."

“We have a good reaction, and I think we’re all pleased by the performance we saw – beautiful game, beautiful game.”